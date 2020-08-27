NFL Coach Shares What He’s Hearing About Fan Noise Plans

It’s been a crazy year for the world of sports and things are about to get even weirder. When the NFL season officially begins next month, not every stadium will host fans due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Some teams plan on reducing their fan attendance, meanwhile others will play without spectators for the entire season. That could cause an uneven playing field, but that is something coaches will have to accept this fall.

To make up for the lack of fans, teams could use artificial fan noise in their stadium. As for how that might sound, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided insight on how it’ll work.

Shanahan said that he’s hearing teams will have to press play on crowd noise at the start of games and cannot turn off the noise until the final whistle. It’s not exactly the most detailed plan in the world.

Kyle Shanahan said he’s hearing teams have to press play on crowd noise at the beginning of the game and it can’t be turned off until the end of the game. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 27, 2020

MLB teams have been using fake crowd noise and various sound effects throughout the 2020 season. However, they wait until something happens on the field to press play.

Judging off what Shanahan said about the artificial crowd noise, there could be crowd noise playing even during blowouts.

Unfortunately for them 49ers, they will play their home opener without fans in the stands. They announced that decision on Tuesday, saying “Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance.”