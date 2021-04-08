There’s 1 Clear Betting Favorite To Go No. 3 Overall

The San Fransisco 49ers clearly had a plan in mind when they traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft in late March. According to recent odds changes at PointsBet, a clear favorite has emerged for the NFC West organization.

Former Alabama star Mac Jones is now the -200 favorite for the 49ers to select later this month. Justin Fields comes next at +250, with Trey Lance close behind at +300.

Immediately following the trade, almost no one predicted Jones to be the presumptive pick. In fact, he was third in odds trailing Fields and even further behind Lance, who was the early favorite to land in San Fransisco.

However, numerous reports have linked Jones to the 49ers since the trade, as many believe that the Crimson Tide quarterback fits the best into Kyle Shanahan’s system of the three highly touted prospects. With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to go off the board first, many now believe that Jones will be the third player to hear his name called on April 29.

The betting odds have changed dramatically in the last 10 days for pick No. 3 in the 2021 draft. https://t.co/nqXMeIaZZu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2021

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay added fuel to the fire in his most recent mock draft by having the 49ers select Jones at No. 3. He claimed to be “hearing a lot of noise” that San Fransisco liked what they’d seen from the former Alabama quarterback.

But, with three weeks to go before the first round, there’s plenty that can change. Justin Fields dazzled at his first Ohio State Pro Day and is expected to throw again on April 14, this time with Shanahan and 49ers’ general manager John Lynch in attendance. It’s possible that the versatile Ohio State gunslinger can put his name squarely back in the mix with another strong workout.

At this point, the situation at No. 3 seems far from set in stone. We’ll have to wait on the 49ers decision until the start of the first round on April 29.