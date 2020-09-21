NFL Has Responded To MetLife Stadium Field Criticism

MetLife Stadium has only been open for 10 years but it has long held a reputation as one of the worst stadiums in the NFL. Those criticisms were magnified yesterday following a Jets-49ers game that was riddled with lower-body injuries.

Following the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan criticized the field conditions. He plenty of reason to. His starting quarterback, starting running back and two starting defensive ends all suffered serious lower body injuries on the MetLife turf.

The 49ers are set to play at MetLife Stadium again this coming Sunday against the New York Giants. Naturally, Shanahan is concerned after the rash of injuries he just suffered.

But it’s possible that those complaints from Shanahan are being overblown. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the MetLife Stadium field was certified earlier this month by an independent field inspector.

Per the report, the inspector found that the field was “in compliance with all NFL policies.”

The NFL responds to any complaints by a team about field conditions. But the field at MetLife Stadium was certified this month by independent field inspector, who concluded following Sept. 12 inspection that the field was in compliance with all NFL policies, according to source. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 21, 2020

MetLife Stadium uses artificial turf, and installed the brand new turf only a few weeks ago. But the New York Giants played on it last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there was a rash of injuries then.

It’s entirely possible that the field conditions played a role in San Francisco’s injuries on Sunday. But it’s also possible that the 49ers just got extremely unlucky. The injury bug often doesn’t care what surface the players are on when it strikes.

Is there anything the NFL can do about the field conditions at the stadium?