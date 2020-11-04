The highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game between the Packers and 49ers has been jeopardized by San Francisco’s decision to close the facilities due to COVID-19. But one NFL insider seems to have some good news for fans.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers-49ers game remains as scheduled for Thursday Night Football tomorrow. The report comes on the heels of news out of San Francisco that the team is closing their building due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

San Francisco are just over 24 hours away from hosting the Packers at Levi’s Stadium. The timing of this positive test result could hardly have come at a worse time.

That said, the 49ers and NFL have yet to confirm the initial reporting of a positive test. Such an announcement could come later this afternoon, and the league could easily change its mind between now and then.

The #Packers–#49ers game remains on as scheduled Thursday night, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020

We’ve seen a number of NFL games rescheduled and shuffled around as a result of mass positives among some teams. But at this point in the season, canceling NFL games becomes a lot trickier.

The Packers have already had their bye, so if the NFL does anything with this game other than move it a few days back, things get very dicey.

We’ve been half-expecting such a situation since the start of the season, and now we’re seeing a number of NFL teams suffer positive tests past their bye weeks.

If the NFL is forced to extend the season or even cancel games, the league will have only itself to blame.