NFL Insider Has Telling Update On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made a big trade up in the 2021 NFL draft to select quarterback Trey Lance.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for head coach Kyle Shanahan to get the rookie quarterback on the field. Well, those fans got that wish last weekend during San Francisco’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury and didn’t play in the second half. That opened the door for Lance to finally see his first significant action in an NFL game.

The latest news on Garoppolo seems to suggest that Lance’s time on the field will only increase this weekend. After Jimmy G didn’t practice again on Friday, Lance is in line to start.

“49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) is once again not practicing, per reporters on the scene. GM John Lynch had said it was critical that he practice today,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said. “So…Trey Lance should get the start for SF.”

It will be the first start of Trey Lance’s young career – up against the only undefeated team remaining in the league.

Last weekend against the Seahawks, he completed 50 percent of his throws for 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 44 yards and an additional score on the ground.

He’ll get a much tougher test this weekend against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.