NFL Insider Makes Prediction On Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers seems to be coming to an end. At least, that’s what Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks.

San Francisco shocked the NFL world on Friday afternoon, trading up to the No. 3 spot in this year’s draft. Just about every analyst believes 49ers general manager John Lynch will either select Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

While it’s possible that Garoppolo could be a bridge quarterback for one of those rookies, Florio thinks the two sides will ultimately go their separate ways.

“The 49ers moved up to No. 3 because they LOVE the QB they’ll get there,” Florio wrote on Twitter. “To love the QB they’ll get at No. 3 enough to make that move (three ones and a three), he won’t sitting for a year behind Jimmy G, or anyone.”

Florio actually made similar comments on Friday after the trade between Miami and San Francisco was announced.

“So the 49ers invest 3 first-round picks and a third-round pick in their next quarterback but they still intend to pay Jimmy G $25 million this year and let him be the starter? And people actually believe this?”

Garoppolo showed potential during the 2019 season, but the reality is he’s missed a lot of time due to injuries. The 49ers can’t just bank on him being healthy for a full season when he continues to get hurt.

If the 49ers choose to trade Garoppolo this offseason, there should be a decent market for him. In fact, a reunion with the New England Patriots seems very possible.