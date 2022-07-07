NFL Insider Names 8 Teams That Could Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo held what appeared to be a farewell press conference following the 49ers' loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. And yet, several months later, he's still on their roster.

Garoppolo's trade market never really materialized the way the 49ers' front office thought it would.

Nonetheless, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk still believes there's hope for Garoppolo and the 49ers. In fact, he listed eight teams that should consider trading for the veteran signal-caller.

Florio listed the Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Lions, Seahawks, Saints, Texans and Dolphins as suitors for Garoppolo.

Over the past few days, the Browns have become a popular landing spot for Garoppolo.

Though a deal between the Browns and 49ers isn't imminent at this time, the front office could make a huge move if Deshaun Watson gets suspended for the entire season.

From ProFootballTalk:

If the Browns lose Deshaun Watson to a full-season suspension, they need to decide whether to go with Jacoby Brissett or someone else. Garoppolo could be the someone else. The key becomes the financial side of the equation and San Francisco’s trade expectations. With the Browns getting a fifth-round pick in 2024 that can become a fourth-round selection, the 49ers shouldn’t be looking for much more.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

There's one year remaining on Garoppolo's contract.