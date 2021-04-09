NFL Insider Offers Injury Update On 49ers Star Nick Bosa

After a terrific rookie season in 2019, Nick Bosa had his sophomore campaign tragically cut short due to an injury. But the latest update bodes well for his return in 2021.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bosa is to be ready for the 2021 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in September.

“If you’ve listened to some of the Zoom interviews from the 49ers players who have signed over the course of the last couple weeks and free agency, Bosa has represented a lot of optimism for them,” Rapoport told NFL Network. “… It sounds like Bosa is going to be ready and expected to contribute mightily for this 49ers team.”

Usually an injury like that takes upwards of nine to twelve months for a full recovery. But the latest video he released shows he’s making pretty strong progress on the injured knee.

As a rookie in 2019, Nick Bosa wreaked havoc, recording 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits and an interception. He earned Pro Bowl honors and was named Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

Bosa was a central piece of the 49ers’ top-10 defense that year, recording 4.0 sacks in their three playoff games. They were still a top-10 defense in 2020, but struggled to get to the passer without him.

