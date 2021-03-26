NFL Insider Predicts Who 49ers Will Draft At No. 3 After Trade

John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers rocked the NFL world this Friday, making a huge trade with the Miami Dolphins that’ll allow them to move up to the No. 3 spot in this year’s draft.

While the 49ers continue to say that Jimmy Garoppolo is part of their future plans, the belief around the league is that Lynch will use the third overall pick on a quarterback.

Since Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are expected to take Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, respectively, that leaves the 49ers with three options at quarterback.

San Francisco could shock its fan base and select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the third overall pick, but that’s not what NFL insider Benjamin Allbright thinks will happen. Instead, he believes the 49ers will end up taking Trey Lance.

Lance recently had his pro day at North Dakota State, showcasing his arm talent and athleticism for dozens of teams.

So I'd I had to guess now… 1. Jax T Lawrence

2. NYJ Z Wilson

3. SF T Lance — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 26, 2021

Unfortunately, Lance didn’t have a full 2020 season to show what he’s capable of doing. However, scouts have to be extremely impressed with his tape from 2019.

During the 2019 season, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had 169 carries for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lance might not be considered a sure thing like Lawrence, but he has all the necessary tools to become a star in the NFL.