NFL Insider Shares Latest On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers would like to have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo return from injury this Sunday, but those plans don’t appear to be very realistic. Garoppolo missed Thursday’s practice as he continues to deal with an ankle issue.

It was less than two weeks ago when the Niners suffered a devastating day of injuries. Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert and Solomon Thomas each suffered an injury while playing against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

For Bosa and Thomas, the injuries were season ending. For Garoppolo and Mostert, each should be able to return in the next few weeks.

There was a high level of optimism from the Niners that Garoppolo would be able to return to the lineup this Sunday against the Eagles. But the 49ers QB missed Thursday’s practice, which is a pretty clear indication he won’t be playing this weekend.

Of course, things could change between now and then. But it looks like backup Nick Mullens will be making his second-straight start on Sunday.

No Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of practice today. We’ll have to wait for the full injury report this afternoon, but it’s **looking** like another Nick Mullens start Sunday. #49ers #Eagles — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 1, 2020

The 49ers are in no rush for Jimmy Garoppolo to return to the lineup. Mullens was fantastic for the Niners last week in a 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

The San Francisco backup played with plenty of confidence in his first start of the 2020 season. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last Sunday.

Mullens aims to have another big outing this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. A win would move the 49ers to 3-1 on the season.