NFL Insider Shares Latest On 49ers TE George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers need George Kittle now more than ever. Will the star tight-end suit up and play against the New York Giants this Sunday?

It’s been a nightmarish start to the 2020 season for the 49ers. San Francisco’s injury list is absurd, to say the least. The 49ers were already without stars Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Kittle against the Jets last week.

Then during the Jets game, San Francisco lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending injuries while both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert suffered minor injuries. Both Garoppolo and Mostert are expected to miss a few weeks.

The 49ers will have to move on without several star and key players against the New York Giants this Sunday. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Thursday Kittle could possibly return to the lineup this weekend after missing a game with a sprained knee and bone bruise.

“It was a good sign that George Kittle was just able to get out on the field,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “He’s dealing with not one, but two injuries to that knee. It’s a bone bruise and it’s an MCL sprain. . . . Still up in the air whether or not the 49ers are gonna have George Kittle. One thing that helps: first of all, he’s on the trip. Two, he’s a tough dude.”

Check out the rest of Rapoport’s report in the video below.

From NFL Now: #49ers TE George Kittle has a chance to play this week, as he attempts to miss just one game with a knee sprain and a bone bruise in the same knee. pic.twitter.com/xLez25CpxK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2020

San Francisco may not have to risk rushing Kittle back to action so soon. The 49ers may be capable of beating a Giants team lacking firepower.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. We’ll find out then if Kittle’s able to play or not.