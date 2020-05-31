NFL Owner Announces $1 Million Donation To Help “Change”

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York announced Saturday night that the team would be donating $1 million to organizations “creating change.”

York’s announcement comes amid days of protests throughout America following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“People throughout the country are hurting,” York’s statement reads. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against.

“The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million to local and national organizations who are creating change.”

The Players Coalition was co-founded in 2017 by former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin and New Orleans Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins.

The initiative defines its collective goal of “making an impact on social justice and racial equality at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources.”

In 2016, the 49ers were a focal point of conversation regarding police brutality and systemic racism due to the on-field pregame protest of San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.