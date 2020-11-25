NFL Reportedly Rescinds 49ers Cornerback’s Suspension

San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has had his two-game PED suspension rescinded by the NFL, according to reports.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams would be docked two games due to violating the league rules regarding performance enhancing drugs.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said the punishment was revoked because of “issues with the testing procedures.”

Williams is also dealing with an ankle injury, and is unlikely to play in the next two games anyway. However, now he doesn’t have to deal with the ignominy of being suspended.

The NFL has rescinded #49ers CB K’Waun Williams’ two-game PED suspension because of issues with the testing procedures, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams stands by the fact he has never violated the PED policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2020

Williams has been limited to six games this season due to knee and ankle problems. He is just one of a long line of San Francisco players who have been sidelined this fall.

The 49ers (4-6) have lost three games in a row. They are coming off a bye and will take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.