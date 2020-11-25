NFL Reportedly Rescinds 49ers Cornerback’s Suspension

The Spun

A view of the center field logo in the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 24: A general view of the inside of Levi's Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers on August 24, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has had his two-game PED suspension rescinded by the NFL, according to reports.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams would be docked two games due to violating the league rules regarding performance enhancing drugs.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said the punishment was revoked because of “issues with the testing procedures.”

Williams is also dealing with an ankle injury, and is unlikely to play in the next two games anyway. However, now he doesn’t have to deal with the ignominy of being suspended.

Williams has been limited to six games this season due to knee and ankle problems. He is just one of a long line of San Francisco players who have been sidelined this fall.

The 49ers (4-6) have lost three games in a row. They are coming off a bye and will take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.