The NFL And Roger Goodell Are Getting Absolutely Roasted For The Statement They Just Released

As protests rage on across the country following the death of George Floyd and other victims of racial violence and injustice, plenty of organizations have put out statements in support of those seeking justice. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did so this evening, to very mixed reactions.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in the league’s statement. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.”

The sentiment shares that of many of the other organizations that have chosen to speak out. And yet, it is hard to deny that it rings pretty hollow given recent NFL history. Plenty have brought up the continued unemployment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners,” the statement continues.

NFL statement on George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/nt0bJtyFtf — Jane McManus (@janesports) May 30, 2020

The death of George Floyd is the exact kind of tragedy that Kaepernick protested during his most recent year in the league. The league settled a lawsuit launched by the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and teammate Eric Reid, alleging that the league conspired against a team signing them. Reid eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers, while Kaepernick, who popularized the protest in which players took a knee during the national anthem ahead of NFL games, has not been in the league since 2016.

Kaepernick’s actions are a prime example of the “peaceful protest” that critics of the ongoing nationwide demonstrations have called for, but a few years ago he effectively lost his job and received significant pushback for his actions.

if only you had a player with some sort of clear vision of this situation, who started doing high-visibility peaceful protests, say, five years ago, who could help you make sense of these events you’re apparently so confused by https://t.co/i6rPSQXVEd — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) May 30, 2020

looks like the "okay, we gotta put out a statement" slack messages have been sent all over sports. — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 30, 2020

This statement is absurd. Everyone knows why. https://t.co/YNkHWAwm4R — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 30, 2020

You turtled when Trump barked at you over @Kaepernick7 kneeling. You can get bent with this statement, @NFL https://t.co/BRIBCoZ9lX — Christopher Parker (@Bulldogwgr) May 30, 2020

Are you serious, NFL? Roger Goodell's statement about current protests is too late and also hypocritical considering league's stance toward Colin Kaepernick, writes @dan_bernstein. https://t.co/0lHp2deBLG pic.twitter.com/fp58xCkTPk — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 30, 2020

The replies under that NFL statement….MY GAWD! pic.twitter.com/aSOca81CgD — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) May 30, 2020

The NFL had to say something, and the chances of them directly addressing the ongoing Colin Kaepernick situation were slim-to-none, but the statement that Roger Goodell put out was perfect in its ability to make exactly zero people happy.

