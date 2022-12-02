NFL Star Says Free Agency Decision Could Hinge On Playing Surface

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With just one year remaining on Nick Bosa's contract with the 49ers, it's not too early to discuss his future in the league.

When the time comes for Bosa to receive a new deal, he'll most likely become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

During an interview with The Athletic, Bosa revealed that his free agency decision may be influenced by teams' playing surfaces.

Bosa said he would love to play on a grass surface.

"Oh, a hundred percent,” Bosa told The Athletic. “Yeah, a hundred percent, for sure. It’s usually the older guys who know more about it. Or guys who have dealt with injuries from it. Because when you’re young and in high school and college, you think it’s fast and fun and it looks good. And then you realize after a few years, it’s like, whew, I’ll do anything to get on some grass.”

Bosa suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season. The injury occurred at MetLife Stadium, which has one of the worst playing surfaces in the NFL.

Since that injury in 2020, Bosa has been healthy. He has 27 sacks over the past two seasons.