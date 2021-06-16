NFL Suspends Free Agent Tight End For Entire Season

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that a player has been suspended for the entire 2021 season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the NFL suspended tight end Chase Harrell for the whole year. Yates did not include a reason for Harrell’s suspension.

The NFL initially handed Harrell a six-game suspension for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances back in October. It’s unclear if he violated the league’s policy once again.

However, it’s not difficult to read between the lines. The NFL rarely suspends an athlete for an entire season unless they’ve had multiple suspensions in the past.

TE Chase Harrell, waived by the 49ers in April, has been suspended for the entire 2021 regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2021

Harrell signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. The former Arkansas standout played on the 49ers practice squad until his suspension in October.

Following the 2020 season, the 49ers decided to release the former Razorback in April. After a few months on the open market, it’s easy to see what a team hasn’t taken a chance on Harrell.

Other teams around the league likely knew another significant suspension was looming and decided to hold off.