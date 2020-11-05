The San Francisco 49ers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons this season. From injuries to positive tests, the organization’s latest news might be the worst.

The 49ers are reportedly under investigation for potentially violating the NFL’s pandemic protocol, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The investigation revolves around face coverings and whether the team has properly worn them as of late.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league and union are investigating the team and the player for potential protocol violations,” Florio writes. “The investigation includes whether face coverings were properly worn.”

This could end up being the most damming news the 49ers have faced this season. The NFL will continue to investigate the matter. Subsequent punishment could be issued if the NFL finds evidence that the 49ers broke protocol.

This is the second piece of pandemic-related news coming out of San Francisco this week. The other piece of news involves a player testing positive.

The much-improved Kendrick Bourne reportedly tested positive earlier this week. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams – two offensive starters for San Francisco – are now in isolation as a result.

On Thursday, it was revealed Bourne’s test was potentially a false positive. But the Niners will still have to isolate certain players considering they play tonight on Thursday Night Football.

It’s been a nightmarish season for the 49ers. It looks like it may become even more dreadful, pending the results of the NFL’s investigation of San Francisco.