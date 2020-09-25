The NFL’s 2020 season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start in regards to injuries across the league. No team has been hit harder than the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will be without nine of their usual starters against the New York Giants this Sunday. The list includes: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, receivers Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, center Weston Richburg, defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Richard Sherman.

To make matters worse, San Francisco’s depth has also been obliterated by injuries. Backup running Tevin Coleman and situational edge-rusher Dee Ford will be inactive for this weekend’s game. There’s also a possibility temporary starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon – who is currently replacing Sherman – could miss Sunday’s game.

The 49ers – a team that prides themselves on depth, especially on defense – have been hit in the mouth. We’ll see if they can strike back against the New York Giants this Sunday.

The #49ers will likely be down NINE STARTERS next week against the Giants. You read that correctly, 40% of the starting lineup is sidelined (minus specialists). Absurd. #49wz #FTTB — Zain N. (@zain49ers) September 20, 2020

The #49ers will be without the following for Week 3… QB J. Garoppolo

RB R. Mostert

RB T. Coleman

WR D. Samuel

TE G. Kittle

DE D. Ford

DE N. Bosa

DT S. Thomas

LB D. Greenlaw

CB R. Sherman $78M (40%) of their 2020 cap. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 25, 2020

Fortunately, several of San Francisco’s starters will be returning to the lineup in coming weeks. There’s a good chance both Kittle and Samuel return for the 49ers as soon as Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo and Mostert are expected to return sometime between Week 5 through 7. On defense, Bosa and Thomas will miss the entire season. But Greenlaw and Sherman should return soon.

Even without nine starters, the 49ers are still expected to beat the New York Giants this Sunday. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens will have to be sharp to lead San Francisco to a victory.