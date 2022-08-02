NFL Training Camp Practice Was Stopped Due To Fight

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tempers flared during this Tuesday's practice session for the San Francisco 49ers.

It's being reported that 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were at the center of an altercation.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Aiyuk squared up to fight Warner. This was the second time they crossed paths this afternoon.

Once this altercation led to a pile-up, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to pause practice.

Lombardi provided additional details on this Tuesday's scuffle in practice.

"In Round II, Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner both squared up, ready to throw hands but that certainly wouldn’t have been great since both had helmets on," Lombardi tweeted. "Both quickly ended up on the bottom of a scrum as teammates got involved."

Aiyuk and Warner are expected to play significant roles on the 49ers this season. We'd imagine they'll settle their differences at some point this week.