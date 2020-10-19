NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance Tonight

Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a good time in Week 5 of the NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was benched midway through his team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“Watching how we were playing as a whole (and) watching how he was playing, you can tell he was affected by his ankle,” Kyle Shanahan said after that loss, via 49ers.com. “I know he doesn’t normally throw the ball that way and I think he was struggling a little bit because of it. The way the game was going, I wasn’t going to keep putting him in those positions knowing we were going to have to throw it a lot to come back.”

Week 6 has arrived for Jimmy G and the 49ers and, thankfully for everyone involved, it’s going much better.

San Francisco is currently leading the Los Angeles Rams, 21-9, early in the third quarter. Garoppolo has completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

While most of Garoppolo’s passes have been short completions, this is still a promising sight for the 49ers.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Attempts: 16

Completions: 14

Yards: 193

Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 0

Passer rating: 156.5 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 19, 2020

It hasn’t all been short completions, though.

Garoppolo has also made some big-time throws facing pressure in the pocket, like this one to George Kittle:

Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle. Money throw on 4th down. 14 – ZIP. #49ers pic.twitter.com/VHoYQTK6K5 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 19, 2020

If the 49ers can hold on, they’ll improve to 3-3 on the season, and could be a force to reckon with in the NFC playoff picture moving forward.

That will be especially true if Garoppolo can build on this performance as he gets back to 100 percent health.