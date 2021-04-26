NFL World Reacts To The 49ers’ Big Draft News

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the league is fascinated to see who Kyle Shanahan’s team will take with their top pick.

Will it be Mac Jones or Justin Fields or Trey Lance or someone else?

Sunday night, we the 49ers’ draft picture got a little clearer.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night that the 49ers are believed to be down to two players: Jones and Lance.

“As the 49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are Bama QB Mac Jones and NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two,” he reports.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

The NFL world has thought for a while that the pick will be Jones, but perhaps Lance is making a late push.

However, tonight’s news has many calling Fields the most-overlooked player in the draft.

“Teams are overlooking Justin Fields so much to the point where I needed to make this tweet. He is arguably the most NFL ready QB and should be the second drafted. Teams are reading into Zach Wilson’s hype too much. Don’t overlook it. Fields is going to be a baller,” one fan tweeted.

“Justin Fields is the second best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft and the Jets and 49ers are poised to pass on him,” another fan tweeted.

“This is either the greatest smoke show ever or they are really about to let Justin Fields go win with another team,” one added.

Perhaps it is an attempted smoke screen, though Rapoport is typically pretty spot on with his reporting. We’ll find out in a couple of days, anyway.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night from Cleveland, Ohio.