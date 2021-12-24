NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1st Half Performance

The Spun

The San Francisco 49ers lead the Tennessee Titans 10-0 before halftime, and they should be up by even more if not for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s overall passing line–13-for-16 for 136 yards–doesn’t look too bad, but he’s thrown one ugly end zone interception and lost a fumble. Garoppolo also had a terrible miss to a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for what should have been another touchdown.

Basically, we’ve seen the usual inconsistency from Jimmy G tonight. He has moments where he looks like a franchise QB, and other ones that leave you shaking your head in disgust.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to Garoppolo’s up-and-down first two quarters hasn’t been an overly positive one.

The good news for the 49ers is that despite Jimmy G’s issues, San Francisco remains in control of this game. The Titans can not get anything going offensively.

If Garoppolo can manage the second half well and just make the plays he has to, there’s no reason why his team can’t head back to California with their third win in a row and sixth in seven games.

You can watch 49ers-Titans on NFL Network.

