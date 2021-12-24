NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s 1st Half Performance

The San Francisco 49ers lead the Tennessee Titans 10-0 before halftime, and they should be up by even more if not for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s overall passing line–13-for-16 for 136 yards–doesn’t look too bad, but he’s thrown one ugly end zone interception and lost a fumble. Garoppolo also had a terrible miss to a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for what should have been another touchdown.

Basically, we’ve seen the usual inconsistency from Jimmy G tonight. He has moments where he looks like a franchise QB, and other ones that leave you shaking your head in disgust.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to Garoppolo’s up-and-down first two quarters hasn’t been an overly positive one.

This has been the full Jimmy Garoppolo experience in the first half. He's 13-of-16 but the three that weren't completed were so off/bad, that they (rightfully) overshadow the rest. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 24, 2021

Once that script dries up… https://t.co/zECUMBQftN — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) December 24, 2021

Jimmy 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 24, 2021

Jimmy G must owe the Mafia some money. — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 24, 2021

That’s gonna be a fumble on the review. Jimmy G’s 2nd turnover. This one in his own red zone. Gross 🤮🤮🤮 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2021

Shanahan is about to pivot to the Bob Griese all-handoff offense. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 24, 2021

Jimmy G is the Titans’ best player right now. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) December 24, 2021

The good news for the 49ers is that despite Jimmy G’s issues, San Francisco remains in control of this game. The Titans can not get anything going offensively.

If Garoppolo can manage the second half well and just make the plays he has to, there’s no reason why his team can’t head back to California with their third win in a row and sixth in seven games.

You can watch 49ers-Titans on NFL Network.