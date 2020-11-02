NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Situation

Is Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback coming to an end? It’s starting to feel like that’s a real possibility.

Garoppolo has once again been removed from a 49ers game, as San Francisco is currently rolling with Nick Mullens at quarterback against Seattle. The San Francisco starting quarterback appeared to be dealing with an injury, but he wasn’t playing well, either.

“Jimmy Garoppolo came up limping after being sacked by Alton Robinson in the third quarter of the game and went to the locker room before the 49ers were back on offense. The team is calling him questionable to return with an ankle injury,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Garoppolo had gone 11 for 16 for 84 yards and an interception. Mullens, meanwhile, has gone 12 for 16 for 157 yards and one touchdown, bringing the 49ers back into the game.

Some now believe that Jimmy G’s time in San Francisco is ultimately coming to an end, perhaps as early as 2021.

I’m not kidding when I say this — I am 98% certain the 49ers are cutting Jimmy G next year — Evan Hill (@EvaninSEA) November 1, 2020

Garoppolo looked like the future of the quarterback position after getting traded from New England to San Francisco, but he’s played poorly in 2020. Some of that can probably be attributed to injury, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 49ers move on in 2021.

Jimmy G looks even worse after watching Nick Mullens waltz down the field. — Peter Jennings (@CSURAM88) November 2, 2020

The 49ers will have a decision to make on Garoppolo this upcoming offseason. The quarterback is due $26.9 million in 2021.