NFL World Reacts To 49ers’ Devastating Injury News

It’s been a rough couple of days for the San Francisco 49ers after the injury news they got today. And the fans are understandably devastated.

As if losing to their arch-rivals to Seattle wasn’t bad enough, several important 49ers players left the game with injuries. QB Jimmy Garoppolo and all-world tight end George Kittle all left the game at various points.

Unfortunately, the outlook for Kittle looks pretty bad. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kittle is expected to miss eight weeks with a foot injury. Garoppolo will miss about six with his injury.

Needless to say, it’s been a rough Monday in Niner Nation. 49ers fans are taking to Twitter, lamenting the season that feels like it’s over.

The 49ers have been dealing with injuries all season, but they’ve still managed to pull out a 4-4 record.

However, unlike in the NFC East, the NFC West is way too stacked for 4-4 to be good enough for a shot at the division crown.

In losing Garoppolo and Kittle, the 49ers are now without their starting QB, tight end, running back Raheem Mostert and wideout in Deebo Samuel for the foreseeable future.

We all thought that the Super Bowl loser’s hangover ended in 2018 when the Patriots won it. But between the Rams of 2019 and the 49ers of this year, maybe it’s time to reconsider that idea…

What should the 49ers do now?