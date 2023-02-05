NFL World Reacts To 49ers Wideout's Super Bowl Prediction

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a little salty about Super Bowl LVII.

During a podcast appearance this weekend, Aiyuk admitted that since he's home, he has "no room" to be talking about either of the teams playing next weekend. However, he did predict that the Philadelphia Eagles will "have their hands full" against the Chiefs.

"I don't know fully about that [Philly] defense. They talk about them being a good defense. I'm not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened," Aiyuk said.

Fans of every team involved in this clip have been busy reacting to Aiyuk's quotes.

"He’s not wrong. Chiefs are going to expose that Philly defense," said one Kansas City fan.

"Bench players talking like starters I hate it," countered an Eagles fan.

"Delusional. Eagles IMO will beat KC. And we got beat fair," said a 49ers fan who disagrees with Aiyuk. "Coaching factors into getting beat Aiyuk."

While some fans are making a big deal about Aiyuk's comments, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic is taking the opposite approach.

"Aiyuk believing his team was the best team in football should not be news," Nguyen tweeted. "If you’re a contender and don’t believe that, that’s news."

Aiyuk also said he believes the 49ers were "hands down" the best team in the NFC this season, which is something Philly fans will surely disagree with.

All that matters though is that it will be the Eagles, not the 49ers, representing the conference in the big game one week from today.