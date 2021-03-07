NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s ‘Plan A’ At Quarterback

A report has come out this weekend that “Plan A” for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo and make him their starting quarterback.

The report, which was revealed on The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, highlighted the incumbent 49ers quarterback as “far and away” the top option for Belichick. Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014 and played for them until 2016 before being traded.

As the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers though, Garoppolo has been a mixed bag. He’s played in just 31 games over the past four seasons. But he led the 49ers to an NFC title in his one full year under center.

Last year, Garoppolo went 3-3 as a starter, completing 67.1-percent of his passes for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns with five picks. The 49ers finished the season 6-10.

Needless to say, NFL fans aren’t exactly over the moon about Garoppolo going to New England when his value is so low.

“$24 million for a QB that can’t stay on the field on a team that’s a lot more than a QB away from playoff contention,” one fan wrote. “Don’t see how this makes sense.”

“Wasn’t bill belichick hyping up cam Newton?” another fan pointed out.

Jimmy G reportedly is "Plan A" for the Patriots at quarterback this offseason 🤔 https://t.co/O6bZYvzIFp pic.twitter.com/V0Jonuv7rB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 6, 2021

The Patriots went 7-9 in 2020 with the combination of Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at QB. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Jimmy Garoppolo would be a controversial pick over some other available options in free agency this spring. But there’s a strong case to be made that he would be at least an upgrade over last year.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a good pick to be the quarterback for Bill Belichick next season?