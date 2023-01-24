NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy, Tom Brady Prediction

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brock Purdy has certainly proved that he's got game, but some analysts are jumping the gun when it comes to comparing him to all-time greats.

Former 49ers safety Donte Whitner recently said Purdy could be the second coming of Tom Brady. He unleashed this spicy take just a few days ago.

"Hear me out, hear me out. Brock Purdy is the second coming of Tom Brady," Whitner declared after the 49ers' win over the Cowboys.

Whitner continued, "Now, listen to me. If Brock Purdy takes the 49ers to the championship and ultimately brings the Lombardi back to the Bay Area, I think that we can go ahead and crown him as the starter for the 49ers for the next decade."

NFL fans are loving Purdy's improbable run in San Francisco, but they're not ready to crown him as the next Tom Brady.

"S--t like this is why I stopped taking the media serious," one fan said.

"Love the Niners but let's temper down this kind of praise until the kid legitimately proves it," another fan replied.

A third fan simply responded, "Too soon."

Purdy completed 65.5 percent of his passes this past Sunday for 214 yards. He struggled at times under pressure, but he still took care of the football.

Th 49ers will need another clean performance from Purdy this Sunday if they want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.