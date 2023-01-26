NFL World Reacts To Concerning 49ers Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs are dealing with leg ailments heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed practice on Wednesday, will work on a limited basis.

Shanahan said yesterday he expects to have McCaffrey and Mitchell available against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it sounds like the general public is expecting them to go as well.

"Shanahan can’t fool me but never ideal to have multiple guys be DNPs back-to-back days before the biggest game of the season," said one Twitter commenter.

"CMC and Mitchell gonna play lol let’s not get too crazy," added another.

"They're all playing, no one is falling for this," said an Eagles fan.

"They’re all playing and it doesn’t matter. Lets get this game over with. Them birds coming out on top," another confident Eagles fan chimed in.

McCaffrey and Mitchell combined to rush for 86 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in last week's Divisional Round win over Dallas.

McCaffrey, who caught six passes against the Cowboys, also rushed for 119 yards in the Wild Card win over Seattle, with both he and Mitchell catching touchdowns in that game.