NFL World Reacts To Concerning Christian McCaffrey Report

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 49ers' win over the Saints this past Sunday came at a price. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey both suffered knee injuries.

Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL for the second time this season. San Francisco's coaching staff thought he dodged a serious injury, but obviously that's not the case.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, is dealing with "irritation" in his left knee. His workload will have to be carefully managed throughout the week.

The 49ers gave up a handful of draft picks to acquire McCaffrey from the Panthers. When that deal was made, several fans brought up his injury history.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, those same fans are saying "I told you so" this week.

"This is why you don’t give up Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 5th rounder," one fan said.

"This was Mccaffrey’s biggest issue …health," another fan wrote.

"Why you don’t give up that much for an RB," an NFL fan tweeted.

In five games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has 241 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

For now, McCaffrey's status for this Sunday's game against the Dolphins is up in the air.

With McCaffrey banged up, the 49ers could lean heavily on rookie tailback Jordan Mason. He had five carries for 25 yards in Week 12.