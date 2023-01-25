NFL World Reacts To Concerning Deebo Samuel Update

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 49ers listed wide receiver Deebo Samuel as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Samuel has been dealing with an ankle injury since early December. Fortunately for San Francisco, this injury hasn't prevented him from suiting up for both postseason games.

Even though 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Samuel to play this weekend against the Eagles, some fans are worried about his availability.

"No CMC or Mitchell as well," one fan said. "Our top three RBs all out. Doesn’t look good . Kyle said he’s crossing his fingers that they can play."

On the flip side, there are fans who believe the All-Pro wideout will be ready for a heavy workload in the NFC Championship Game.

"I think this is a clue that Deebo will be a huge part of the gameplan," another fan wrote.

Samuel had just four receptions for 45 yards against the Cowboys this past weekend. In the opening round of the playoffs, however, he hauled in six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers would love a monster performance from Samuel this Sunday, that's for sure.