NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Anthony Lynn News

A closeup of Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn landed a new NFL role.

He served as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator in 2021. However, after he was stripped of play-calling duties, he and the team decided to part ways. After a few weeks to assess his options, he landed a new gig with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Anthony Lynn is being hired as the Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “Lynn – who had other NFL and college offers – is expected to now be a key cog in the 49ers’ offense and run game.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media. The major takeaway from Friday’s news was that this is a good thing for young quarterback Trey Lance.

“Coaching staffs are a place where smart teams get an edge,” one fans said. “And Lynn is a respected mind at something the 49ers want to do (run the ball). And he helped Justin Herbert become a young phenom.”

Others see this as a sign that current offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will landed the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.

“McDaniel is coming home. Truly love to see it,” another fan said.

Lynn may have struggled in some aspects as a head coach, but he’s delivered potent offenses just about everywhere he’s worked.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.