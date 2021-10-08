NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

After being forced out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t practice for most of the week. But today’s news for Jimmy Garoppolo could have major implications for the team this week – and moving forward.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Garoppolo did not practice today. He noted that 49ers general manager John Lynch had made it clear that it was crucial he practice on Friday in order to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result, rookie No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is expected to start – barring the unforeseen. Lance played well after Garoppolo got hurt, going 9 of 18 for 157 yards and throwing two touchdowns in the 28-21 loss.

The rookie out of North Dakota State has only been used in spot duty so far. His first NFL start would come against the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team.

Fans on Twitter are collectively excited to see what Lance will do. They all believe that he’s going to wrest the job away from the injured Garoppolo:

Trey Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after the San Francisco 49ers traded up for him. But head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to stick with Garoppolo as the starter, and barely gave Lance the chance to compete for the job.

Lance is now poised to be one of six rookie quarterbacks starting a game this weekend. He joins Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Davis Mills.

As for Garoppolo, he’d better heal up quick and hope Lance doesn’t impress the coaches too much. We just saw how quickly the Bears moved on from Andy Dalton after two weeks on the shelf.

Has Jimmy Garoppolo played his final down in San Francisco?