NFL World Reacts To John Lynch Liking Negative Jimmy Garoppolo Tweet

On Friday night, NFL fans discovered that San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch liked a negative tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo. This came after Garoppolo struggled against the Tennessee Titans.

Garoppolo finished Thursday night’s game with 322 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. It was evident that he couldn’t get into a rhythm.

Lynch apologized for liking a negative tweet about Garoppolo on Friday night. He claims he accidentally liked the post while at mass with his family.

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet,” Lynch said. “Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

As you’d expect, NFL fans aren’t buying this explanation from Lynch.

“The Immaculate Retraction,” an NFL fan responded.

The Immaculate Retraction https://t.co/gErwGyYZ8X — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 25, 2021

“He forgot to switch to the burner,” another fan said.

Forgot to switch to the burner https://t.co/jKWynIFwj7 — Ryan Caughill (@RyanCshow_BiB) December 25, 2021

“Lol he is lying, but I love it,” a third fan said.

Lol he is lying but I love it. https://t.co/MdiZpQORO7 — NINER NATE #NNN (@ninernate49) December 25, 2021

We’ll never really know if Lynch accidentally liked this tweet. That being said, he usually speaks very highly of Garoppolo.

Although the past few days have been rough for Garoppolo, he can silence his critics with a strong showing in Week 17.

The 49ers will be back in action on Jan. 2 against the Texans.