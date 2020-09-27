NFL World Reacts To Insane Joe Montana Intruder Story

The Spun

One of the biggest stories around the NFL today involves Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronting an intruder who tried to kidnap their grandchild.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, a 39-year-old woman entered Montana’s home and saw a woman holding a baby. It is not clear who the woman holding the baby was, but the intruder snatched the infant out of her arms.

The attempted kidnapper made her way to another part of the house, where the 64-year-old Montana and his wife wrestled the baby away from her. The woman fled from the house but was captured a short time later and booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

As news of this insane story spread, reaction from the NFL and media world began pouring in on Twitter. Here’s a few of the most notable ones.

Look, everyone knows how cool Joe Montana was in the clutch during his playing days. But this is undoubtedly his greatest performance under pressure.

Thankfully his grandchild is okay and no one was harmed, because this situation could have gone a completely different way and turned tragic.


