NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Cheerleaders Video

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sitting courtside for the Spurs-Warriors game on Monday night. He was with teammates George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Christian McCaffrey.

Even though Garoppolo wasn't the only member of the 49ers at the Chase Center, he was the only receiving special treatment from the Warriors' cheerleaders.

During this Monday's game, several cheerleaders for the Warriors went over to Garoppolo's seat to greet him. His teammates, meanwhile, didn't receive that much attention.

A video of Garoppolo receiving fist bumps from Golden State's cheerleaders went viral on Twitter. Fans are applauding Garoppolo for being popular - on and off the field.

"Jimmy stays winning," one fan said.

"Kings stay kings," another fan wrote.

A third fan commented, "Imagine being that handsome."

Garoppolo is coming off yet another efficient performance for the 49ers. He completed 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 240 yards with a rushing touchdown.

The 49ers will try to keep things rolling next Monday when they face the Cardinals in Mexico City.