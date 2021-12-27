NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo News

The 49ers got some tough news on Monday afternoon on the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo didn’t practice on Monday due to a right thumb injury he suffered during the Thursday night loss to Tennesee.

His status for Sunday’s contest against Houston is now uncertain.

49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice today due to what sources believe is an an injury he suffered early during the Thursday night loss at Tennessee. His status for Sunday's game against Houston now is uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice today because of a right thumb injury. Shanahan says "we'll see where he's at on Wednesday." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 27, 2021

If Garoppolo is unable to start, that would mean Trey Lance would start as the 49ers continue to fight for their playoff lives.

San Francisco lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee, 20-17 as Randy Bullock hit the game-winner with four seconds left. It came just a few minutes after Garoppolo drove the 49ers down the field to tie the game.

The NFL world is very interested to see Lance play another game, especially since San Francisco took him so early in this year’s draft.

If the 49ers can beat the Texans, they would get to 9-7 overall with a showdown against the Rams looming in Week 18.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.