The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against Miami.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers got some tough news on Monday afternoon on the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo didn’t practice on Monday due to a right thumb injury he suffered during the Thursday night loss to Tennesee.

His status for Sunday’s contest against Houston is now uncertain.

If Garoppolo is unable to start, that would mean Trey Lance would start as the 49ers continue to fight for their playoff lives.

San Francisco lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee, 20-17 as Randy Bullock hit the game-winner with four seconds left. It came just a few minutes after Garoppolo drove the 49ers down the field to tie the game.

The NFL world is very interested to see Lance play another game, especially since San Francisco took him so early in this year’s draft.

If the 49ers can beat the Texans, they would get to 9-7 overall with a showdown against the Rams looming in Week 18.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.