NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors

Rumors have come out this week that the San Francisco 49ers are demanding a first-round pick in a trade for starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. In response, the NFL world has reacted about as you might expect.

Following the initial report which came out on Friday, just about everyone with something to say on the matter descended onto Bleacher Report’s comments and retweets section. The sentiment was nearly universal: Such a demand is laughable.

While Jimmy Garoppolo is only a year removed from winning an NFC Championship and leading the 49ers into the Super Bowl, he wasn’t considered the driving force behind their success. Garoppolo had a respectable 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 69.1-percent of his passes.

But in his three other seasons with the 49ers, injuries have been a major issue. Garoppolo has played in just 31 total games for San Francisco, and only six this past year.

So it should be no surprise that nobody is taking the 49ers’ demand for a first-round pick seriously (regardless of whether it’s a starting point or an actual requirement):

The San Francisco 49ers may have even hurt their leverage in such a trade with their blockbuster trade to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Everyone now knows that they will be taking a quarterback No. 3 overall, and it’ll likely be Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

Ultimately, Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be on borrowed time in the Bay Area. The only question remaining is whether a team will pull the trigger on a trade, or wait for the 49ers to let him go – either before or after the 2021 season.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo be playing this coming season?