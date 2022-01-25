NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Speculation

The trade buzz for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been building throughout this season.

Garoppolo has started almost every game, despite the team picking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s had a good season and has helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, despite his play dipping the last two weeks.

In both playoff games, he has 303 combined yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Prior to those games, he had 20 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and confirmed that San Francisco will have heavy interest in Garoppolo after the season is over.

“The 49ers are gonna have significant trade interest for Jimmy G this offseason,” Rapoport said. “They’ll have the opportunity to trade him for a real draft pick & turn things over to Trey Lance.”

"The 49ers are gonna have significant trade interest for Jimmy G this offseason.. they'll have the opportunity to trade him for a real draft pick & turn things over to Trey Lance" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FTTB pic.twitter.com/rrkMUWk6VI — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

The NFL world had some mixed reactions to this as some fans don’t want their teams to go after him, while others do.

not trading any picks for Jimmy G. He didn’t win that game! https://t.co/4nBkCRj1op — Mark A Holder (@MarkHolder27) January 25, 2022

Washington *should* be all in on Jimmy G https://t.co/2nEeJlDIH1 — Martin Williams (@martinwrote) January 25, 2022

Saints y’all better not be no where near this https://t.co/VJ7tjogGwk — Lakers💛💜/Saints💛🖤 (@thatboyCastille) January 25, 2022

The Steelers could also be a team that’s interested as Ben Roethlisberger is set to retire. However, they may not want to part with some high draft picks in this situation.

The 49ers are set to take on the Rams this Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff will be at 6:40 p.m. ET.