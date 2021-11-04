The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Montana’s Honest Admission

A closeup of Joe Montana.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers designated Trey Lance as their franchise quarterback by trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft and taking him No. 3 overall. Midway through the season, 49ers legend Joe Montana has weighed in on the pick.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s College Football Live, Montana admitted that he would have gone with Mac Jones over Lance in the draft. He said he has nothing against Lance, but liked Jones because he came from a pro-style system.

“If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year,” Montana said. “Nothing against the guy that they took, it’s just a more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations.”

Coming from the greatest quarterback in 49ers history, that statement has a lot of weight. But as Montana intended, 49ers fans aren’t taking his statement as a sign that Lance isn’t the man for the job.

Some are pointing out that another 49ers legend – Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young – loved Lance. Many have realized that the debate between the two comes down to which quarterback plays more like them.

Trey Lance has spent most of his rookie season so far sitting on the bench behind Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed just over 50-percent of his passes in his one start – a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals – and has not played since.

To date, Lance has completed 52-percent of his passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The 49ers are 3-4.

Meanwhile, up in New England, Mac Jones is enjoying the best season of any rookie quarterback so far. He’s completing 68-percent of his passes for 1,996 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

But it may be a long time before we can really figure out which team got the better quarterback. Do you agree with Joe Montana’s opinion here?

