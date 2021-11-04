NFL World Reacts To Joe Montana’s Honest Admission

The San Francisco 49ers designated Trey Lance as their franchise quarterback by trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft and taking him No. 3 overall. Midway through the season, 49ers legend Joe Montana has weighed in on the pick.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s College Football Live, Montana admitted that he would have gone with Mac Jones over Lance in the draft. He said he has nothing against Lance, but liked Jones because he came from a pro-style system.

“If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year,” Montana said. “Nothing against the guy that they took, it’s just a more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations.”

Joe Montana was on College Football Live yesterday and said: "If I was the 49ers, I would've taken the kid from Alabama [Mac Jones]. Nothing against the guy that they took, it's just more pro-style offense & used to being in pressure situations. Nothing against Trey…" pic.twitter.com/4v9PdEvwI4 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 3, 2021

Coming from the greatest quarterback in 49ers history, that statement has a lot of weight. But as Montana intended, 49ers fans aren’t taking his statement as a sign that Lance isn’t the man for the job.

Some are pointing out that another 49ers legend – Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young – loved Lance. Many have realized that the debate between the two comes down to which quarterback plays more like them.

Joe Montana saying he would have rather gone with Mac Jones over Trey Lance doesn’t bother me. Joe is going with what he knows. Just like Steve Young likes Trey Lance, who reminds him of himself. I hope we made the right pick, but there’s no way to know this soon. #FTTB — Jake M (@TheRealMcKoy85) November 4, 2021

Joe Montana said the 49ers should have drafted Mac Jones instead of Trey Lance. Could it be because Jones reminds Montana of himself, and Lance reminds him of Steve Young? — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) November 4, 2021

Joe Montana said Mac Jones >>> trey lance. So did drew Brees. I love the goats loving the young QB — honor society president at bishop sycamore (@kltpzyxm_mr) November 4, 2021

Trey Lance has spent most of his rookie season so far sitting on the bench behind Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed just over 50-percent of his passes in his one start – a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals – and has not played since.

To date, Lance has completed 52-percent of his passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The 49ers are 3-4.

Meanwhile, up in New England, Mac Jones is enjoying the best season of any rookie quarterback so far. He’s completing 68-percent of his passes for 1,996 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

But it may be a long time before we can really figure out which team got the better quarterback. Do you agree with Joe Montana’s opinion here?