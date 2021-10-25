NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan’s Press Conference Behavior

Something seems wrong with Kyle Shanahan, and San Francisco 49ers fans are getting worried.

The 49ers suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday night, this time against the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps what was most concerning is the fact Shanahan’s typically creative and explosive offense was only a shell of itself. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend this season.

Shanahan flat-out looked and sounded defeated during his postgame press conference on Sunday night. Even reporter David Lombardi of The Athletic thinks something’s wrong with the 49ers head coach.

“We’re not in locker room. But I can say Shanahan’s presser energy has been at all-time lows — seems he’s a different person than fast-talking, informative coach we used to see,” Lombardi said on Twitter. “I have to strain to hear him. And when we talk about a team-wide on-field malaise, that’s worth noting.” We're not in locker room. But I can say Shanahan's presser energy has been at all-time lows — seems he's a different person than fast-talking, informative coach we used to see. I have to strain to hear him. And when we talk about a team-wide on-field malaise, that's worth noting — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 25, 2021

Maybe the criticism has gotten to Kyle Shanahan this season. Maybe he’s defeated after another season full of injuries. Perhaps he regrets selling the house to draft Trey Lance, despite not having a Super Bowl-ready roster.

Regardless, something’s different about Shanahan this year. It’s really the first time in his career some have questioned whether or not the 49ers should stick with him beyond this season.

Even a few notable NFL analysts Shanahan’s seat is getting hot.

Kyle Shanahan is unquestionably a BRILLIANT football mind. Can’t think higher of him. And he has dealt with injuries to guys, mainly his QB But they’re 2-4 this season and excluding the 2019 SB run they’re 18-34 Jimmy has plateaued.

Seats gonna get hot soon — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 25, 2021

Understand that it’s sacrilegious to criticize Kyle Shanahan but do the 49ers look well coached ? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 25, 2021

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are desperate for a spark. Maybe Trey Lance can provide it.

Unfortunately, he’s still injured and may end up missing Week 8.

“I would guess so,” Shanahan said regarding whether Jimmy Garoppolo will start this coming Sunday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “… We had two QBs hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back and play. We’ll see if Trey [Lance] can next week, we’re still not sure yet, but I got a lot of things to figure out.”

Shanahan is defeated. He looks lost. Asking Lance, a rookie, to be the answer seems too good to be true.