The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan’s Press Conference Behavior

san francisco 49ers head coach kyle shanahanSANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Something seems wrong with Kyle Shanahan, and San Francisco 49ers fans are getting worried.

The 49ers suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday night, this time against the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps what was most concerning is the fact Shanahan’s typically creative and explosive offense was only a shell of itself. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend this season.

Shanahan flat-out looked and sounded defeated during his postgame press conference on Sunday night. Even reporter David Lombardi of The Athletic thinks something’s wrong with the 49ers head coach.

“We’re not in locker room. But I can say Shanahan’s presser energy has been at all-time lows — seems he’s a different person than fast-talking, informative coach we used to see,” Lombardi said on Twitter. “I have to strain to hear him. And when we talk about a team-wide on-field malaise, that’s worth noting.”

Maybe the criticism has gotten to Kyle Shanahan this season. Maybe he’s defeated after another season full of injuries. Perhaps he regrets selling the house to draft Trey Lance, despite not having a Super Bowl-ready roster.

Regardless, something’s different about Shanahan this year. It’s really the first time in his career some have questioned whether or not the 49ers should stick with him beyond this season.

Even a few notable NFL analysts Shanahan’s seat is getting hot.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are desperate for a spark. Maybe Trey Lance can provide it.

Unfortunately, he’s still injured and may end up missing Week 8.

“I would guess so,” Shanahan said regarding whether Jimmy Garoppolo will start this coming Sunday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “… We had two QBs hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back and play. We’ll see if Trey [Lance] can next week, we’re still not sure yet, but I got a lot of things to figure out.”

Shanahan is defeated. He looks lost. Asking Lance, a rookie, to be the answer seems too good to be true.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.