NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Elijah Mitchell News

When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans this Thursday night, they’ll be without running back Elijah Mitchell.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 49ers officially ruled out Mitchell for this week’s contest. The talented rookie is still nursing a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 13.

Mitchell has been really productive in his first year with the 49ers, rushing for 759 yards and five touchdowns on 165 carries. He also has 17 receptions for 126 yards in nine games.

Of course, some 49ers fans are upset that Mitchell will not return to the team’s lineup on Thursday night.

Sigh the dagger 😞 https://t.co/sAIs2mEZOM — Killa Kobs (@KillaKobs) December 22, 2021

There are some 49ers fans, however, that believe resting Mitchell on a short week will allow him to return to 100 percent for the final two games of the regular season.

“This is good actually,” a 49ers fan said. “It’s a short week, no need to rush Elijah Mitchell back so soon. Let him rest up and have another week of angry Jeff Wilson with Deebo Samuel in the mix.”

This is good actually. It's a short week, no need to rush Elijah Mitchell back so soon. Let him rest up and have another week of angry Jeff Wilson with Deebo Samuel in the mix. https://t.co/VXlCRoOqHu — Zach (@zach_attack_717) December 22, 2021

Now that Mitchell has been officially ruled out, the focus shifts over to Jeff Wilson Jr., who had 110 rushing yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Falcons.

Wilson could be in line for another large workload.

40 touches coming up for JWJ, let’s go https://t.co/LdD0dqe5I1 — todd (@seemsuncertain) December 22, 2021

The 49ers will most likely use Deebo Samuel as a running back this Thursday as well. The versatile playmaker has proven that he can do it all in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Titans game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.