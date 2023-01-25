NFL World Reacts To Lisa McCaffrey's Announcement

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Christian McCaffrey #5 of the Stanford Cardinal is greeted by his mother Lisa McCaffrey (white poncho) following an NCAA football game against the Rice Owls played on November 26, 2016 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Lisa McCaffrey is not paying Skip Bayless' opinions about her son much mind.

Bayless, FS1's top pot-stirrer and diehard Cowboys fan, said last week that he prefers Dallas running back Tony Pollard to Christian McCaffrey because he's "just a little more explosive."

On her "Your Mom" podcast this week, Lisa McCaffrey was asked by co-host Ashley Adamson how she felt about Bayless' tweet. The mother of four referred to Bayless as a "jabroni" and also likened him to a hockey goon who is put on the ice strictly to fight.

"He's not a true journalist. First of all, he's not a true journalist because he spelled Christian's name wrong! Let's go back to basics here," she said, before adding that she roots for Shannon Sharpe against Skip on Undisputed because he played with her husband Ed.

Lisa's clapback caught the attention of some appreciative Niners fans on Twitter.

"Shout out to @LisaMcCaffrey6 go Niners," one said.

"Love this," another added.

Charlotte radio host Chris McClain, who covered McCaffrey when he played for the Panthers, also took note of Lisa "firing shots at Skippy."

"Not enough people saying Jabroni these days," said Alexander Tassopoulos of Bleav Network.

In last week's NFC Divisional Round game between the Niners and Cowboys, Pollard rushed for 22 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 11 yards before suffering a broken leg and high ankle sprain on the same play.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, only gained 35 yards on 10 rushing attempts, but scored the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter and also led San Francisco with six receptions.