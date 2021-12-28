NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Update On Trey Lance

It’s been over a month since San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance saw so much as a snap on an NFL Sunday. But recent events could put an end to that little streak.

Speaking to the meda on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Lance could be on the verge of getting the starting nod. Shanahan said that the decision will come down to whether starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy enough to play.

Garoppolo reportedly suffered a thumb injury last week and might not be fit to play in Week 17. Meanwhile, Shanahan praised Lance for having “his best month” of practices so far.

Needless to say, 49ers fans are excited by the possibility of seeing Lance get his first start since October. Though by the looks of things they’re even more excited to see Garoppolo finally give up the starting job:

Woah, Trey Lance SZN https://t.co/LEHT5v6fI3 — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) December 27, 2021

I think Kyle is ready for Trey now. He clearly showed disgust with Jimmy on the sideline. Plus you know Kyle really don't say nice things about his players https://t.co/RqCXaDgRlh — Thugga Spitta Hendrxx (@Mrimpala1) December 27, 2021

Jimmy’s “normal throw” is awful. Nobody wants to see him at 85% https://t.co/2FqjcMgC8N — Seth Unger (@SethOcheesie) December 27, 2021

Despite going 8-6 as a starter this season, Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t dazzled this season. And the 49ers offense has suffered because of it.

But Trey Lance didn’t exactly look like the next big thing in his first start earlier this year. He went 15 of 29 for 192 yards and an interception against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nevertheless, the 49ers are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race. If they can just beat the Houston Texans and the rival Los Angeles Rams to close out the season they should be able to secure their return to the playoffs.

Though fans will probably feel a lot more confident about the future if Lance can do that rather than Garoppolo.