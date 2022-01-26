NFL World Reacts To NFC Championship Game Ticket News

Just a few weeks ago, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, voiced her displeasure with the crowd at the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” Stafford said. “And we came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild…It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that, but it made it very hard for us.”

Well, it seems like those comments didn’t help. Leading into the NFC title game between the Rams and 49ers in Los Angeles, the 49ers reportedly have a significant crowd advantage.

According to a new report, 65-percent of the seats are going to 49ers fans. That’s an uptick from their Week 18 matchup when 49ers fans made up 60-percent of the crowd.

At least one fan isn’t feeling bad for the Rams following their decision to relocate from a city that had shown them love.

“I hope so! Not only did they move, they moved to a different state. It always seemed weird that there are people in LA that like the 49ers and the Dodgers. But I knew this was a major factor,” one fan said.

Other fans joked that the No. 6 seed 49ers will be “hosting” the game.

“The 49ers are about to become the first 6 seed to host a conference championship game,” one fan said.

One fan thinks Kelly Stafford’s comments about the Rams crowd lit a fire under the 49ers fanbase.

“Kevin’s right, the Rams really did light a fire under the 49ers fan base lmao,” the fan said.

San Francisco claimed a 27-24 overtime victory over Los Angeles in their Week 18 contest.

Who will win this time around?