NFL World Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Honest Admission About Cowboys

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa had a bold comment about the Dallas Cowboys offensive line.

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa said. “There’s tape on them getting beat and we’re trying to do the same but they’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup this year and the past years so just game plan is to make them work.”

Bosa’s comments quickly went viral on social media ahead of arguably the best matchup of Wild Card weekend. Fans flocked to Twitter to give their opinions on Bosa’s bold claim.

“Much will be made of a few seconds of this quote but the entire quote wasn’t that bad,” one fan said.

At least one fan is a little worried about the offensive line, though.

“Bulletin board material? Sure. But is he wrong? Absolutely not. My biggest worry about this game is the offensive lines,” the fan said.

At least one other person is on board with Bosa’s comments.

“I love it u can respect the opponent but you can’t give them too much respect,” the fan said.

Dallas is currently a three-point favorite to take down San Francisco this weekend. However, the 49ers are a very popular upset pick heading into Sunday afternoon’s game.

Which team will come out on top?