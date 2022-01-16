The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To NSFW Moment On Nickelodeon

George Kittle running with the football.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a 52-yard play after making a catch against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, we got an “F-bomb” on Nickelodeon’s simulcast of an NFL wild card game.

Last year, it was Cordarrelle Patterson, then of the Chicago Bears, incredulously asking “What the f–k?” was up with an official’s call. This year, 49ers tight end George Kittle did the honors.

It looks like Kittle was unhappy with his individual block, or he tweaked something in the process of the play. Whatever the explanation was, he dropped a very audible “F–k” as the down was wrapping up.

Hey, this is the NFL. Clearly, Nickelodeon wasn’t “too” worried about this possibly happening, as they agreed to broadcast the game again this year after Patterson’s NSFW moment last year.

Thankfully, it seems like most people took the cursing in stride.

Kittle will probably get made fun of by teammates for his potty mouth getting caught on camera.

As long as the 49ers leave Arlington with a win, he won’t mind too much.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.