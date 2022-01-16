NFL World Reacts To NSFW Moment On Nickelodeon

For the second year in a row, we got an “F-bomb” on Nickelodeon’s simulcast of an NFL wild card game.

Last year, it was Cordarrelle Patterson, then of the Chicago Bears, incredulously asking “What the f–k?” was up with an official’s call. This year, 49ers tight end George Kittle did the honors.

It looks like Kittle was unhappy with his individual block, or he tweaked something in the process of the play. Whatever the explanation was, he dropped a very audible “F–k” as the down was wrapping up.

George Kittle dropping an F-bomb on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/zEEWPvPqQ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022

Hey, this is the NFL. Clearly, Nickelodeon wasn’t “too” worried about this possibly happening, as they agreed to broadcast the game again this year after Patterson’s NSFW moment last year.

Thankfully, it seems like most people took the cursing in stride.

Somebody tell George Kittle this is a kids broadcast 🤣pic.twitter.com/B7Mw5ICMNs — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2022

The People’s Tight End, giving the kids what they want. https://t.co/UQIoccdxWG — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 16, 2022

George Kittle forgot this program was rated PG😅 pic.twitter.com/SEXJGqi7Vc — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 16, 2022

every year someone has to 💯💯 https://t.co/CXQ0rLB8d3 — Cameron 🐻⬇️ (@cpalmiter03) January 16, 2022

A Tradition like no other, back to back fucks on Nickelodeon. Happened last year in the Saints vs Bears game 😂😂 https://t.co/Fzofwhea2P — Dame Söze (@dsc72478) January 16, 2022

My kids will never watch @Nickelodeon again, my two year olds ears are currently bleeding and he won’t stop saying the word. Disgusting. https://t.co/xNlvIkWrn0 — Tyler Pennington (@chickenbawker) January 16, 2022

Kittle will probably get made fun of by teammates for his potty mouth getting caught on camera.

As long as the 49ers leave Arlington with a win, he won’t mind too much.