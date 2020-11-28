The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Santa Clara County’s Decision

A San Francisco 49ers helmet sitting on a water cooler.GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Santa Clara County’s latest COVID-19 protocols pose a major dilemma for sports teams in the Northern California area.

Santa Clara County officials announced new pandemic protocols for the area on Saturday. One of the new restrictions includes the banning of contact sports until Dec. 21, at the earliest.

“All recreational activities that involved physical contact or close proximity to persons outside of one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the county announces, via ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

Sports teams located in the Santa Clara County aren’t exempt from the new restrictions. That means teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Cardinal will have to relocate their home games through the Dec. 21 date.

This is the latest dilemma the NFL is facing this season. The 49ers have already had to jump through hoops to even have a season to begin with. It looks like the team will now have to leave the Northern California area to finish out the season.

Naturally, plenty of 49ers fans are extremely upset with the county’s new ban.

Between injuries and the Super Bowl loss hangover, it’s been an ugly season for the 49ers.

The latest twist includes the Santa Clara County’s new restrictions. The 49ers need to find a new home for the next few weeks.


