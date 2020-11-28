NFL World Reacts To Santa Clara County’s Decision

Santa Clara County’s latest COVID-19 protocols pose a major dilemma for sports teams in the Northern California area.

Santa Clara County officials announced new pandemic protocols for the area on Saturday. One of the new restrictions includes the banning of contact sports until Dec. 21, at the earliest.

“All recreational activities that involved physical contact or close proximity to persons outside of one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the county announces, via ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

Sports teams located in the Santa Clara County aren’t exempt from the new restrictions. That means teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Cardinal will have to relocate their home games through the Dec. 21 date.

Santa Clara County (Stanford, San Jose State, 49ers) announced contact sports will be temporarily prohibited until at least Dec. 21. pic.twitter.com/rVEI6gO2kK — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 28, 2020

This is the latest dilemma the NFL is facing this season. The 49ers have already had to jump through hoops to even have a season to begin with. It looks like the team will now have to leave the Northern California area to finish out the season.

Naturally, plenty of 49ers fans are extremely upset with the county’s new ban.

The relationship between the #49ers and Santa Clara County continues to thrive… https://t.co/H1qNEj7Z2M — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 28, 2020

49ers now are going to need to figure out where to play and practice….. https://t.co/bkZuxAJecY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

No clarity yet on whether the 49ers will relocate or, if so, where. But new coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County appear to apply to both their practices and games. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 28, 2020

2020 hit the 49ers like a freight train. https://t.co/1D9sIpZFDi — Russ Will Cook (@Seahawksfan4201) November 28, 2020

Between injuries and the Super Bowl loss hangover, it’s been an ugly season for the 49ers.

The latest twist includes the Santa Clara County’s new restrictions. The 49ers need to find a new home for the next few weeks.