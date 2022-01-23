NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s 49ers Injury News

The 49ers got some brutal injury news to their secondary on Saturday before their game against the Packers.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas will be inactive with a knee injury which means one of Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman will take his place on the field.

#49ers CB Ambry Thomas (knee) is INACTIVE. A big development for Niners, who will turn to Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman to step in. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 22, 2022

This is a massive loss for the 49ers after he finished the regular season with 23 total tackles (17 solo), one interception, and five passes defended.

Thomas was also stellar last Sunday against the Cowboys in the wild card game. He finished with 3 tackles and had one pass defended.

The NFL world is gutted that Thomas will have to miss this contest with his team’s season on the line.

Never thought I’d say this but Ambry Thomas being unable to go is a big loss for 49ers. He’d been playing better of late and Norman/Johnson give Rodgers a couple of MAJOR weaknesses to attack either for big gains or penalties. https://t.co/yEe5imNv43 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 22, 2022

This is actually very bad. Like game changing bad. https://t.co/nSP67gGWhk — Conor Cline (@ClineConor) January 22, 2022

Thomas had been playing some good football. 8 receptions allowed on 16 targets over the last 4 games, an INT, 4 PBUs, and a 71.3 passer rating (PFF). https://t.co/2SnJ2OoaV8 — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) January 22, 2022

Surprise inactive. Even more important with Bakhtiari out. Packers killed the Niners with quick game. Easier vs backup CBs https://t.co/urj4Gy9Mw1 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 22, 2022

And Aaron Rodgers has found his target for this evening https://t.co/TQoIrcARZZ — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 22, 2022

The 49ers CB depth situation has been bad since Mike Rumph was playing…. I digress, given this shitty scenario (even if Thomas played), I would kinda rather Dontae than Norman. Norman was an all pro in his prime, but he's not that good anymore. #49ers https://t.co/hc6AAzPFLB — Josh Fathollahi (@JashFath) January 22, 2022

The 49ers took down the Cowboys 23-17 last Sunday and are trying to get to their second NFC Championship Game in three years.

Meanwhile, the Packers are trying to get back to the NFC Championship Game after losing last year to the Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.