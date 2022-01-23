The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s 49ers Injury News

A general view of the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers got some brutal injury news to their secondary on Saturday before their game against the Packers.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas will be inactive with a knee injury which means one of Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman will take his place on the field.

This is a massive loss for the 49ers after he finished the regular season with 23 total tackles (17 solo), one interception, and five passes defended.

Thomas was also stellar last Sunday against the Cowboys in the wild card game. He finished with 3 tackles and had one pass defended.

The NFL world is gutted that Thomas will have to miss this contest with his team’s season on the line.

The 49ers took down the Cowboys 23-17 last Sunday and are trying to get to their second NFC Championship Game in three years.

Meanwhile, the Packers are trying to get back to the NFC Championship Game after losing last year to the Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.