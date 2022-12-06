NFL World Reacts To Significant Jimmy Garoppolo Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury on Sunday, the initial belief was that his season is over. Well, it turns out there's an outside chance he returns to the field in January.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, doctors concluded Tuesday that Garoppolo didn't suffer a Lisfranc injury. As a result, he won't need surgery on his foot.

If rehab goes smoothly, Garoppolo could have a chance to return in seven-to-eight weeks. That would keep the door open for him to make an impact in the playoffs.

The latest update on Garoppolo has sparked a plethora of conversations on Twitter. Football fans around the country are starting to speculate as to when we'll see the veteran signal-caller back on the field.

"The best possible news," Tracy Sandler tweeted. "Now all the #49ers need to do is get themselves to the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl. Let’s go."

"TRUST JIMMY," AJ King said.

"This would be absolutely brilliant," one person wrote.

The thought of Garoppolo returning for a playoff run would be fun, no one can deny that.

For now, Brock Purdy will run the show in San Francisco. He completed 25-of-37 passes on Sunday for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.