NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Trent Williams News

Despite barely practicing last week while dealing with an injury and being listed as questionable for today’s NFC Championship Game, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams will suit up for the 49ers tonight.

Speaking to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Williams declared that he is “all good” for the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams suffered an ankle injury late in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

The nine-time Pro Bowler is coming off his first First-Team All-Pro season. His dominance as the blindside blocker for Jimmy Garoppolo helped the 49ers quarterback enjoy a solid year.

49ers fans were thrilled by the news. As you can imagine, they took to Twitter to express just how big of a piece of news it was:

The San Francisco 49ers are seeking their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three years. Standing in their way are the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, a team the 49ers beat twice in the regular season.

It’s worth noting that the 49ers were able to beat the Rams without Trent Williams in their second meeting a month ago. But they blew the Rams out when they had Williams in their first meeting of the season.

The 49ers need to ensure that the third time puts the Rams away for good if they want a return to the Super Bowl. And they’ll have one of the best offensive linemen in the game to help them get there.